Gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano loans her campaign $1.17 million
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021
Since May 26, Vicky Cayetano loaned her campaign $88,000, followed by $400,000 on May 31, $250,000 on June 15, $150,000 on June 22 and the $282,000 loan on June 28.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree