Gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano loans her campaign $1.17 million

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano loaned her campaign another $282,000 on June 28, for a total of $1.17 million in loans to her own campaign just since May, according to Cayetano’s latest campaign disclosure statement.

Including her loans, Cayetano raised $1,487,273 between Jan. 1 and June 30.

By comparison, the leading Democratic hopeful — Lt. Gov. Josh Green — raised a total of $1,476,178 during the same period without the need for any loans.

Green continues to lead his two chief opponents in fundraising and endorsements.

Since May 26, Cayetano loaned her campaign $88,000, followed by $400,000 on May 31, $250,000 on June 15, $150,000 on June 22 and the $282,000 loan on June 28.

In the previous reporting period ending Dec. 31, Cayetano loaned her campaign $350,000.

“Hawaii has been good to me and my family. I am committed to providing the people with the kind of government they deserve; independent, transparent and dedicated to serving them,” Cayetano said Friday in a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“As a first-time candidate one does not have a war chest built over time from elections. One of my opponents — Josh Green — is funded by unions, special interest groups, COVID vendors and big pharma accrued over years. Unlike him, I am not obligated to them.

“I understand even our late beloved Senator Daniel Akaka took out a second mortgage on his home in order to finance his first run for the Senate. Times are tough for local folks and asking for campaign donations when our economy is in a state of crisis is asking a lot.”

The other major Dem­ocratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, raised just $109,431 through June 28, mostly from donations ranging from $5 to $100.

Kahele made it a cornerstone of his gubernatorial campaign that he would refuse donations from corporations, political action committees and unions, as he had accepted in the past.

Instead, by accepting donations of $100 or less, Kahele planned to qualify for up to $208,000 in state campaign funds. But he failed to meet the June deadline to file a sworn and notarized affidavit that he would follow mandatory spending limits, making him ineligible for public campaign funds.

Keith Amemiya, a former mayoral candidate and one of six Democratic contenders for lieutenant governor, loaned his campaign $100,000 on June 6.

In all, Amemiya led his opponents by generating $435,537 in donations between Jan. 1 and June 30, including his loan.

Of the other top candidates, State Rep. Sylvia Luke, chair of the powerful House Finance Committee, who has the most union endorsements in the race, followed with $303,205 in donations during the same period, followed by Sherry Menor-McNamara, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, with $166,901, and former Council Chair Ikaika Anderson with $113,735.

Neither Luke, Menor-­McNamara nor Anderson accepted loans.