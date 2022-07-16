On the Move: Lynnelle Hasegawa, Robert Yu

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc., a private nonprofit community action agency assisting Oahu’s low-income residents achieve self- reliance since 1965, has hired Lynnelle Hasegawa as director of finance. Hasegawa has over 30 years of financial management experience, most recently as assistant vice president controller for the Pacific Guardian Life Insurance Co. She also previously served as controller for the YMCA of Honolulu, as well as controller for the Hawaii State Teachers Association.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has announced the appointment of Robert Yu to its board. Yu fills the legislative appointee seat vacated by board member Michele Brunn­graber, who became a charter member of the board on May 1, 2022. Yu is general manager of Oahu Transit Serv­ices Inc., the nonprofit organization that manages TheBus and Handi-Van. He also served as HART’s chief financial officer from 2017 to 2018 and brings over 30 years of financial and local transportation experience to the board.

