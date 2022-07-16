comscore Polluted water dumped in West Kauai prompts lawsuit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Polluted water dumped in West Kauai prompts lawsuit

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

The County of Kauai and state Department of Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char are named in a federal lawsuit alleging the illegal discharging of polluted water into Kauai’s Kikiaola Harbor and the nearby ocean. Read more

