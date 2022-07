Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

EpisodeS 45-46

6:40 p.m. today

Bo-bae gets upset when she sees Gyu-chan and Mal-ja together. Mal-sook asks Ah-reum if she’s going to marry Young-kwang. ­Ah-reum tells her she loves Young-kwang. Gyu-chan cries after seeing Bo-bae in the emergency room.

EpisodeS 47-48

7:45 p.m. today

Young-kwang tells Kang-ho that Ah-reum has no interest in other men. ­Gyu-chan prays for Bo-bae to wake up. Ah-reum is ­accused of plagiarizing a ­design. Kang-ho defends her. Ah-reum rushes to the hospital after hearing news about Bo-bae.

“Why Her”

Episode 9

6:45 p.m. Monday

Until her building is done being renovated, Soo Jae agrees to live in Gong Chan’s house, where she can enjoy a brief escape from reality. Tae Kook has Gong Chan on his radar and has the pair under surveillance. Meanwhile, Yoon Sang quits the Legal Clinic Center and signs on as Soo Jae’s intern.

Episode 10

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Soo Jae and Gong Chan succumb to their feelings for each other. Soo Jae keeps herself busy with the Hansu Bio sale but is faced with a catastrophic setback. Ji Soon Ok visits the legal clinic, which leads to uncovering Gong Chan’s real identity.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 31

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunjoon is a no-show at the wedding. Jina tells Gyongja that Haedang once pledged to marry Gyongsu. Haedang gets kicked out from Sunghwan’s house.

Episode 32

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sunghwan threatens Gyongsu over Gyongae’s letter. Gyongsu counters Sunghwan, saying he can hand over the letter to Hyunjoon. Hyunjoon tells Gyongja that the letter’s existence could be used against Sunghwan.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 25

7:50 p.m. Friday

Suro announces that Ahyo will be released when the army retreats and Shingui Ghan leaves. Enraged, Shingui Ghan secretly infiltrates the village of Jangseo and kills Ahyo. Suro is framed for Ahyo’s death. Talhae reveals the real ­murderer’s identity to Chachawoong.

Episode 26

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Chachawoong becomes furious and imprisons Shingui Ghan and Suro. Jongyunbee embarks on a mission to rescue Suro. Kitae succeeds in rescuing Shingui Ghan from prison, putting Shingui Ghan back in power.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.