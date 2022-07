Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lin-Manuel Miranda challenged convention when he re-imagined the United States’ wealthy Caucasian “Founding Fathers” as Hispanic and African American, set the story to a score that combined elements of rap, jazz and contemporary urban music, and called it “Hamilton.” Read more

Lin-Manuel Miranda challenged convention when he re-imagined the United States’ wealthy Caucasian “Founding Fathers” as Hispanic and African American, set the story to a score that combined elements of rap, jazz and contemporary urban music, and called it “Hamilton.”

The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 to rave reviews and won 11 Tony Awards.

In December, producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hawaii are bringing “Hamilton” to Honolulu for an eight-week run, beginning Dec. 7. Tickets, priced at $39 to $199, go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Blaisdell box office.

Morgan Anita Wood, who stars as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton opposite DeAundre’ Woods in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, says that in addition to being a story about the early years of the United States, “Hamilton” is a very contemporary story about what makes a successful marriage.

“Even though they’re more than 200 years before us, they still have to incorporate all those elements that you find are nonnegotiables in a marital relationship, like trust and communication and a sense of humor,” Wood said Tuesday.

“I’m going to use the word ‘resilience’ because they are so much apart and together. It creates this kind of beautiful balance and allows them to both take up space within the context of the relationship. I really admire that relationship because they suffered so much and endured so much, but also came out on the other side, loving each other. Ultimately, that’s all we can hope for, I think, in a romantic relationship between two very different, but very compatible, people.”

“Hamilton”won a Grammy Award for the original cast album and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.