Fire code violation contributed to Red Hill fuel leak, report finds
By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Sierra Club Director Wayne Tanaka discussed Red Hill during a press conference in front of the Board of Water Supply on Nov. 24.
COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
In November a Red Hill worker inadvertently crashed a passenger cart of a train into a fire suppression line, cracking a PVC valve, which resulted in a fuel leak and water contamination. Military officials toured the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in December.