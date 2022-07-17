comscore Kai Kahele uses PAC donations to help Democrats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kai Kahele uses PAC donations to help Democrats

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 17 By last week’s state campaign spending reporting deadline, Kahele had raised $109,431 through June 30 — mostly from donations ranging from $5 to $100.

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele received nearly $13,000 in donations from mainland political action committees — including one representing the billionaire owner of the Miami Heat basketball team — then less than a month later condemned such contributions, saying “Hawaii is not for sale.” Read more

