Kokua Line: How do I deal with identity theft?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Question: Will freezing credit stop ID theft? I don’t know what else to do besides calling the police. I am getting mail and phone calls about accounts I never opened. Read more

