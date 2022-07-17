comscore Scores of ocean rescues made on Oahu’s south shore during ‘historic’ south swell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scores of ocean rescues made on Oahu’s south shore during ‘historic’ south swell

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  Boogie boarders enjoyed the 8- to 10-foot waves Saturday at Ala Moana Bowls.

    Boogie boarders enjoyed the 8- to 10-foot waves Saturday at Ala Moana Bowls.

  Honolulu Ocean Safety was busy Saturday with 319 rescues.

    Honolulu Ocean Safety was busy Saturday with 319 rescues.

  A surfer rides a large wave at Ala Moana Bowls during a large south swell on Saturday.

    A surfer rides a large wave at Ala Moana Bowls during a large south swell on Saturday.

Warnings about a “historic” south swell with waves approaching 20 feet and dangerous rip currents predictably did little to keep surfers out of the water Saturday, leaving Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel to deal with the consequences. Read more

