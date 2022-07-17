Cade Halemanu, Blaze Koali‘i Pontes head University of Hawaii baseball draft prospects
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Blaze Koali‘i Pontes pitches against UC Irvine on March 27.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cade Halemanu pitches against the Washington State Cougars on Feb. 18.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree