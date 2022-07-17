comscore Aiva Arquette, other Hawaii prep stars could have names called in MLB draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Aiva Arquette, other Hawaii prep stars could have names called in MLB draft

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 29 Aiva Arquette was one of two high school prospects from Hawaii invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine last month in San Diego.

The recent Saint Louis School graduate is ranked in the top 200 of MLB Draft prospects according to MLB.com and could hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft beginning with the first two rounds today. Read more

