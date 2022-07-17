Aiva Arquette, other Hawaii prep stars could have names called in MLB draft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aiva Arquette’s year began with a state basketball championship and the Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year award.

And that wasn’t even his best sport.

The recent Saint Louis School graduate is ranked in the top 200 of MLB Draft prospects according to MLB.com and could hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft beginning with the first two rounds today.

Arquette, an intriguing prospect as a 6-foot-4 shortstop with plus defensive skills, was one of two high school prospects from Hawaii invited to participate in the MLB Draft Combine last month in San Diego.

That interrupted his summer stint with the Wenatchee AppleSox in the West Coast League, where he’s currently hitting .336 (36-for-107) with four doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored in 25 games.

Arquette said Saturday that his parents flew up to meet him in Washington, where they will follow the draft together.

Recent Kamehameha graduate Beau Sylvester also participated in the combine and will likely hear his name called on Day 2 as well.

A 6-foot catching prospect with a plus bat who could end up playing at first base, Sylvester is also playing in the West Coast League for the Bend Elks in Oregon.

Through 26 games, Sylvester ranks fifth in the league with a .356 (36-for-101) batting average and is tied for third in home runs with seven.

Baldwin alum Ben Ziegler, who played at Yavapai College this season as a freshman, is tied for seventh in the league in batting average (.354) and is draft eligible due to finishing one year of junior college baseball.

Other high school prospects with draft potential include Saint Louis second baseman Nu’u Contrades, the Star-Advertiser All-State Position Player of the Year; King Kekaulike right-hander Jaxon Grossman, who signed with Utah; and Baldwin shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, who signed with Sacramento State.