Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jane Sheriff did not have a title, but she was widely respected for her support of UH sports. “She was the first lady of Hawaii athletics,” former UH football coach Bob Wagner said. Read more

In 1983, Jane Sheriff suggested it was time for her husband to return to his birthplace.

Stan Sheriff already was a coaching legend at Northern Iowa — where the school’s football field eventually would be named in his honor — when Ray Nagel’s resignation created a vacancy for the University of Hawaii’s athletic director’s position.

“She knew he was born here,” said Rich Sheriff, the couple’s youngest son. “She said, ‘Why don’t you go back to where you were born?’ He was like, ‘I have no chance.’”

But Stan Sheriff was hired, and then created a gender-equity blueprint, guided the department’s revenue-generating sports, lobbied for the construction of an on-campus arena, and kept the program profitable until his unexpected death in 1993.

“Stan was arguably the best AD for UH,” said Jim Donovan, a former UH athletic director and offensive lineman. “Stan fought hard. He had vision. He hired some good coaches. He supported the staff and coaches. He had a sense of humor.”

He also was married to the love of his life. On July 8, Jane Sheriff died in hospice care. She was 87.

Jane did not have a title, but she was widely respected for her support of UH sports. “She was the first lady of Hawaii athletics,” former UH football coach Bob Wagner said.

“She was the boss,” former UH basketball coach Riley Wallace added.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi considered Stan Sheriff as “probably the closest friend I had in many ways with what we went through. Jane was his rock. I have a lot of love for Jane and Stan. They were wonderful people. They were extraordinary in so many ways. Stan often told me Jane was his rock, the strength of his life.”

Jane Sheriff provide calm and clarity when her husband lobbied lawmakers and boosters for support, for the things UH athletics needed.

“She was a bright beam for that family,” former UH Wahine basketball coach Vince Goo said. “She didn’t make the decisions, but she kept everything in calm waters. She was feisty when she needed to be.”

She also endured heartbreak. Two of the couple’s three sons died. Until suffering medical setbacks in recent years, she followed UH sports in person or watching telecasts. Don Robbs, who was the play-by-play announcer for UH baseball for 40 years, often accompanied Jane Sheriff to games. Robbs delivered the eulogy at Stan Sheriff’s memorial.

“She was a big sports fan,” Robbs said. “She had no choice. She had three boys, and they were all athletes. … She could be very opinionated, but she was supportive of her kids, and she was a pleasure to be around.”

Rich Sheriff said: “She loved watching UH sports because she knew what it meant to my dad. She was very strong, very independent, but very compassionate. She loved sports. She loved cooking. She loved family, and taking care of everybody.”