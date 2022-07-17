Scoreboard – July 17, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, John D. Kaupiko Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kaneohe Marine Corp Base.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

PADDLING

Waikiki Beach Boys Invitational Regatta

At Waikiki Beach

NOTE: No official times posted

Mixed Men and Women 60

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Kalihi Kai

Women 65

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Men 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kalihi Kai

Women 60

1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Manu O Ke Kai; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Men 60

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Kalihi Kai; 5. Windward Kai

Women 70

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Men 70

1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Lokahi; 4. Kalihi Kai; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Girls 12

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Lokahi; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger

Boys 12

1. Lokahi; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Girls 13

1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Boys 13

1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Girls 14

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Lokahi; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa

Boys 14

1. Lokahi; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Lokahi; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Mixed Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi

Women Novice B

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys

Men Novice B

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club

Girls 15

1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Boys 15

1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks

Girls 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai

Boys 16

1. Lokahi; Kaneohe; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Girls 18

1. Lokahi; 2. Manu O Ke Kai

Boys 18

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Lokahi; 4. Haleiwa Outrigger

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1. Lokahi; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks

Women 55

1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Manu O Ke Kai

Men 55

1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i;

Women 50

1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club

Mixed Men and Women 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys

Women Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi

Men Novice A

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks

Women Freshmen

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Windward Kai; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger

Men Freshmen

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Manu O Ke Kai

Women Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi

Men Sophomore

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi; 5. Windward Kai

Women Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club

Women 40

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club

Men 40

1. Lokahi; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Men Open Four

1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i

Mixed Men and Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi

Mixed Men and Women

1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa

SWIMMING

JACO Chun’s to Waimea Swim

Female Open

1. Linnea Mack 31:23.5; 2. Jennifer Conway 31:25.1; 3. Reina Lileikis 31:29.1

Female 13 to 14

1. Sierra Guo 34:57.5; 2. Chloe Soltis 51:25.2

Female 15 to 19

1. Sydney Yamamoto 34:47.6; 2. Kailani Laforteza 34:48.5; 3. Malia Mierzwa 35:08.1

Female 20 to 24

1. Margaret Lonborg 35:13.3; 2. Megan Russell 40:50.9; 3. Lillie Jones 42:29.8

Female 25 to 29

1. Kelsey Liu 32:14.5; 2. Cara Jernigan 35:05.1; 3. Lauren Mitchell 38:39.0

Female 30 to 34

1. Jessica McCollum 31:33.6; 2. Emily Reynolds 32:52.4; 3. Carey Colbert 37:26.5

Female 35 to 39

1. Stephanie Yoshimura 37:32.0; 2. Kristen Ullman 39:33.9; 3. Nicole Wilder 40:45.7

Female 40 to 44

1. Kristy Henderson 36:15.1; 2. Ashley Dart 39:51.0; 3. Annie Dodge 40:42.2

Female 45 to 49

1. Alicia Hetherington 34:53.6; 2. Chio Hatakeyama 39:39.5; 3. Kimberly Funasaki 40:48.2

Female 50 to 54

1. Sandie Easton 31:29.1; 2. Michelle Aitro 40:49.1; 3. Francesca Leonetti 41:10.4

Female 55 to 59

1. Kathy Bryant 45:37.0; 2. Rachel Huxel 47:54.1; 3. Stacy Duldulao 49:48.4

Female 60 to 64

1. Keiko Aoyama 34:32.1; 2. Monica Bailey 35:20.0; 3. Anna Marie Watkins 36:12.8

Female 65 to 69

1. Laurie Loomis 46:34.1; 2. Sharon Leng 50:08.2; 3. Valisa Saunders 50:28.8

Female 70 to 74

1. Jada London 52:18.3

Female 80 and over

1. Kathleen Quinn 1:00:38.3; 2. Lori Auhll 1:12:10.8Male Open

1. Brock Imonen 29:11.8; 2. Patrick Savidge 29:16.8; 3. Makena Ginoza 30:19.1

Male 11 to 12

1. Tyson Parker 46:45.6

Male 13 to 14

1. Orion Dietz 32:14.8; 2. Finley Church 41:29.1

Male 15 to 19

1. Greyson Gough 32:27.7; 2. Azure Sueda 33:51.0; 3. Josh Lee 35:10.8

Male 20 to 24

1. Taiyo Endo 34:05.5; 2. Casey Wong 34:29.3; 3. Joseph Folz 35:47.2

Male 25 to 29

1. Coire Gavin-Hanner Enter 32:48.1; 2. Joseph Guilfoyle 33:19.7; 3. Adam Kirchgessner 33:37.2

Male 30 to 34

1. Michael Stephens 33:26.6; 2. William Sicilia 37:48.0; 3. Alexander Rogers 40:51.5

Male 35 to 39

1. Scott Kobayashi 34:25.2; 2. Justin Fujimoto 36:23.7; 3. Keil Anderson 41:42.6

Male 40 to 44

1. Luis Saulny 30:21.5; 2. Nick Brown 33:33.5; 3. Matthew Meyer 34:02.2

Male 45 to 49

1. Michael Koehne 30:34.5; 2. John Renko 32:46.0; 3. Clint Scott 33:09.9

Male 50 to 54

1. Ryan Leong 30:28.4; 2. Knoel Kaneshiro 35:40.6; 3. Jude Baker 38:11.3

Male 55 to 59

1. Joseph Lileikis 30:52.1; 2. Alex Webb 32:57.4; 3. Mark Miller 33:23.7

Male 60 to 64

1. Stefan Reinke 33:32.4; 2. Tore Leraand 34:46.7; 3. Dan Burris 36:31.3

Male 65 to 69

1. Stan Kobayashi 37:00.7; 2. Tim Johns 39:16.6; 3. Steven Hill 41:09.4

Male 70 to 74

1. Greg Gerber 41:07.1; 2. Alton Motobu 44:22.0; 3. Jeffrey Dodge 46:09.5

Male 75 to 79

1. Carl Kawauchi 46:27.8; 2. Warren Duryea 46:49.1; 3. David Nottage 54:17.3

Male 80 and over

1. Gene Grounds 50:09.6