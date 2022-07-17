Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 17, 2022 Today Updated 9:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY PADDLING Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, John D. Kaupiko Regatta, 8 a.m. at Kaneohe Marine Corp Base. MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled PADDLING Waikiki Beach Boys Invitational Regatta At Waikiki Beach NOTE: No official times posted Mixed Men and Women 60 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Kalihi Kai Women 65 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Men 65 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kalihi Kai Women 60 1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Manu O Ke Kai; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Men 60 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Kalihi Kai; 5. Windward Kai Women 70 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Men 70 1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Lokahi; 4. Kalihi Kai; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Girls 12 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Lokahi; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger Boys 12 1. Lokahi; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Girls 13 1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Boys 13 1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Girls 14 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Lokahi; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa Boys 14 1. Lokahi; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Mixed Boys and Girls 12 1. Lokahi; 2. Kalihi Kai; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Mixed Novice B 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi Women Novice B 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys Men Novice B 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club Girls 15 1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Boys 15 1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks Girls 16 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai Boys 16 1. Lokahi; Kaneohe; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Girls 18 1. Lokahi; 2. Manu O Ke Kai Boys 18 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Lokahi; 4. Haleiwa Outrigger Mixed Boys and Girls 18 1. Lokahi; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks Women 55 1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Manu O Ke Kai Men 55 1. Waikiki Yacht Club; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; Women 50 1. Kumulokahi-Elks; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club Mixed Men and Women 55 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club Men 50 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys Women Novice A 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi Men Novice A 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks Women Freshmen 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Windward Kai; 5. Haleiwa Outrigger Men Freshmen 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Manu O Ke Kai Women Sophomore 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi Men Sophomore 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi; 5. Windward Kai Women Senior 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club Men Senior 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. Kaneohe; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys; 4. Lokahi; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club Women 40 1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 2. Lokahi; 3. Windward Kai; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club Men 40 1. Lokahi; 2. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Manu O Ke Kai; 5. Kumulokahi-Elks Women Open Four 1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Men Open Four 1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Manu O Ke Kai; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i Mixed Men and Women 40 1. Manu O Ke Kai; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 5. Lokahi Mixed Men and Women 1. Lokahi; 2. ’Alapa Hoe Canoe Club; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i; 4. Kaneohe; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa SWIMMING JACO Chun’s to Waimea Swim Female Open 1. Linnea Mack 31:23.5; 2. Jennifer Conway 31:25.1; 3. Reina Lileikis 31:29.1 Female 13 to 14 1. Sierra Guo 34:57.5; 2. Chloe Soltis 51:25.2 Female 15 to 19 1. Sydney Yamamoto 34:47.6; 2. Kailani Laforteza 34:48.5; 3. Malia Mierzwa 35:08.1 Female 20 to 24 1. Margaret Lonborg 35:13.3; 2. Megan Russell 40:50.9; 3. Lillie Jones 42:29.8 Female 25 to 29 1. Kelsey Liu 32:14.5; 2. Cara Jernigan 35:05.1; 3. Lauren Mitchell 38:39.0 Female 30 to 34 1. Jessica McCollum 31:33.6; 2. Emily Reynolds 32:52.4; 3. Carey Colbert 37:26.5 Female 35 to 39 1. Stephanie Yoshimura 37:32.0; 2. Kristen Ullman 39:33.9; 3. Nicole Wilder 40:45.7 Female 40 to 44 1. Kristy Henderson 36:15.1; 2. Ashley Dart 39:51.0; 3. Annie Dodge 40:42.2 Female 45 to 49 1. Alicia Hetherington 34:53.6; 2. Chio Hatakeyama 39:39.5; 3. Kimberly Funasaki 40:48.2 Female 50 to 54 1. Sandie Easton 31:29.1; 2. Michelle Aitro 40:49.1; 3. Francesca Leonetti 41:10.4 Female 55 to 59 1. Kathy Bryant 45:37.0; 2. Rachel Huxel 47:54.1; 3. Stacy Duldulao 49:48.4 Female 60 to 64 1. Keiko Aoyama 34:32.1; 2. Monica Bailey 35:20.0; 3. Anna Marie Watkins 36:12.8 Female 65 to 69 1. Laurie Loomis 46:34.1; 2. Sharon Leng 50:08.2; 3. Valisa Saunders 50:28.8 Female 70 to 74 1. Jada London 52:18.3 Female 80 and over 1. Kathleen Quinn 1:00:38.3; 2. Lori Auhll 1:12:10.8Male Open 1. Brock Imonen 29:11.8; 2. Patrick Savidge 29:16.8; 3. Makena Ginoza 30:19.1 Male 11 to 12 1. Tyson Parker 46:45.6 Male 13 to 14 1. Orion Dietz 32:14.8; 2. Finley Church 41:29.1 Male 15 to 19 1. Greyson Gough 32:27.7; 2. Azure Sueda 33:51.0; 3. Josh Lee 35:10.8 Male 20 to 24 1. Taiyo Endo 34:05.5; 2. Casey Wong 34:29.3; 3. Joseph Folz 35:47.2 Male 25 to 29 1. Coire Gavin-Hanner Enter 32:48.1; 2. Joseph Guilfoyle 33:19.7; 3. Adam Kirchgessner 33:37.2 Male 30 to 34 1. Michael Stephens 33:26.6; 2. William Sicilia 37:48.0; 3. Alexander Rogers 40:51.5 Male 35 to 39 1. Scott Kobayashi 34:25.2; 2. Justin Fujimoto 36:23.7; 3. Keil Anderson 41:42.6 Male 40 to 44 1. Luis Saulny 30:21.5; 2. Nick Brown 33:33.5; 3. Matthew Meyer 34:02.2 Male 45 to 49 1. Michael Koehne 30:34.5; 2. John Renko 32:46.0; 3. Clint Scott 33:09.9 Male 50 to 54 1. Ryan Leong 30:28.4; 2. Knoel Kaneshiro 35:40.6; 3. Jude Baker 38:11.3 Male 55 to 59 1. Joseph Lileikis 30:52.1; 2. Alex Webb 32:57.4; 3. Mark Miller 33:23.7 Male 60 to 64 1. Stefan Reinke 33:32.4; 2. Tore Leraand 34:46.7; 3. Dan Burris 36:31.3 Male 65 to 69 1. Stan Kobayashi 37:00.7; 2. Tim Johns 39:16.6; 3. Steven Hill 41:09.4 Male 70 to 74 1. Greg Gerber 41:07.1; 2. Alton Motobu 44:22.0; 3. Jeffrey Dodge 46:09.5 Male 75 to 79 1. Carl Kawauchi 46:27.8; 2. Warren Duryea 46:49.1; 3. David Nottage 54:17.3 Male 80 and over 1. 