Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Extending rent, utility relief Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the scheme of governmental programs, $31 million is not much money. But it’s for rent and utility costs, and where the need is so great, even a little more relief is a welcome thing. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the scheme of governmental programs, $31 million is not much money. But it’s for rent and utility costs, and where the need is so great, even a little more relief is a welcome thing. The city’s extension of its Rental & Utility Relief Program, by directing remaining COVID-19 relief funds there, is good news for those who haven’t yet tapped out their share. So far, 87% of those helped earn less than half the median income. They can get information at www.oneoahu.org/renthelp for a bit longer. Previous Story Editorial: Protect access to reproductive care