Off the News: Extending rent, utility relief

In the scheme of governmental programs, $31 million is not much money. But it’s for rent and utility costs, and where the need is so great, even a little more relief is a welcome thing.

The city’s extension of its Rental & Utility Relief Program, by directing remaining COVID-19 relief funds there, is good news for those who haven’t yet tapped out their share. So far, 87% of those helped earn less than half the median income. They can get information at www.oneoahu.org/renthelp for a bit longer.