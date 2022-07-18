comscore Tourism, homelessness up for discussion at Native Hawaiian convention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tourism, homelessness up for discussion at Native Hawaiian convention

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“Thousands of leaders and organizations and businesses come together, work together, to plot out the future. And that is the beauty of the convention.”</strong> <strong>Kuhio Lewis</strong> <em>The president and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is pictured above in front of the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, where the Native Hawaiian Convention will be held</em>

More than 150 guests and 1,500 attendees are expected at this week’s Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement’s 21st annual Native Hawaiian Convention, where wide-ranging discussions are planned for everything from sustainable tourism to homelessness. Read more

