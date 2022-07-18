comscore Lanikai flies high, continues its undefeated run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Lanikai flies high, continues its undefeated run

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dexter Dai of Hui Nalu Canoe Club ran through a tunnel after winning the Novice A men race in Sunday’s John D. Kaupiko Regatta at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dexter Dai of Hui Nalu Canoe Club ran through a tunnel after winning the Novice A men race in Sunday’s John D. Kaupiko Regatta at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Outrigger Canoe Club making for the finish line during race.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Outrigger Canoe Club making for the finish line during race.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Felipe Carvalho, Noah Paoa, James Grandalen, Dexter Dai, Bryce Colombel, and Jimmerson Aliven, of Hui Nalu after winning the Novice A men race.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Felipe Carvalho, Noah Paoa, James Grandalen, Dexter Dai, Bryce Colombel, and Jimmerson Aliven, of Hui Nalu after winning the Novice A men race.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Outrigger Canoe Club makes turn during race.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Outrigger Canoe Club makes turn during race.

Lanikai has won all five of OHCRA’s official regattas this summer and has its sights locked on an undefeated campaign. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – July 18, 2022

Scroll Up