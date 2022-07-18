Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – July 18, 2022 Today Updated 9:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB 2022 Home Run Derby 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 2022 Home Run Derby 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 BASKETBALL: THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT Sweet Home Alabama vs. Zip Em Up 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Panamaniacs vs. The Enchantment 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER Africa Women Cup: Zambia vs. S. Africa 6:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Women’s EURO: Italy vs. Belgium 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Africa Women Cup: Morocco vs. Nigeria 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA C. Amer. Femenina: Venezuela vs. Brazil 10:55 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 C. Amer. Femenina: Peru vs. Uruguay 1:50 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 All-Star Batting Practice 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 2022 MLB All-Star Game 2 p.m. KHON 3 3 All-Star Post Game 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: wNBA Liberty at Sun 5:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Dream at Aces 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Fever at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Fever at Sparks 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 basketball: the basketball tournament Third Round: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Second Round: Teams TBA 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 CYCLING Tour de France, stage 16 5 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Soccer Canadian: Edmonton at Forge 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Canadian: York Unite at Cavalry 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: 2022 Home Run Derby 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: 2022 All-Star Game 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – July 18, 2022