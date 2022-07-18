comscore Warriors coach Timmy Chang says QB position will be open competition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors coach Timmy Chang says QB position will be open competition

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

In eight days, the University of Hawaii football team will open training camp with an open competition at quarterback. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - July 17, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard – July 18, 2022

Scroll Up