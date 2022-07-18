Warriors coach Timmy Chang says QB position will be open competition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In eight days, the University of Hawaii football team will open training camp with an open competition at quarterback. Read more

In eight days, the University of Hawaii football team will open training camp with an open competition at quarterback.

Head coach Timmy Chang and offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker will wait until at least two weeks of practices before setting a depth chart at the signal-calling position. The Rainbow Warriors are seeking a replacement for Chevan Cordeiro, a two-time captain who transferred to San Jose State after the 2021 season.

The Warriors listed six quarterbacks on their tentative training camp roster: Brayden Schager, Cammon Cooper, Joey Yellen, Jake Farrell, Connor Apo and Armani Edden. Chad Owens Jr., whose father was a standout UH slotback who enjoyed a lengthy pro career, appears to be moving to receiver.

As a true freshman in 2021, Schager was 2-1 as a starter in place of an injured Cordeiro. He directed the first series in the spring game in April.

Cooper transferred from Washington State in January. Yellen joined the Warriors this summer after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he was the top understudy to Kenny Pickett, a 2022 NFL first-round pick.

“Joey and Cam have a chance to compete (for the starter’s job),” Chang said of the extended evaluation period. “We’ve got to give them that shot.”

In the spring game, Farrell connected with wideout Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala on three touchdown passes, including a catch-and-sprint covering 75 yards. Chang awarded Farrell a scholarship. Farrell was a member of the scout offense in 2020 and 2021.

“He did really well in the spring,” Chang said of Ferrell.

For the first two weeks of training camp, the Warriors will run a staggered schedule. The first group will practice for about 80 minutes. There will be special-team drills the next 30 minutes. Then the second group will practice for 80 minutes. The intent is to maximize drills without taxing players.

Chang said a quarterback can be in one group one day, then another group the next day. “They’ll get reps so we can see what they can do,” Chang said of the quarterback competition.

In 2000, June Jones, who was UH head coach at the time, used the same wait-and-see approach. The Warriors opened that camp with nine quarterbacks, including transfers Nick Rolovich and Jared Flint, and freshmen Chang and Chad Kapanui. Rolovich eventually was named the starter and Chang the top backup for the 2000 opener against Portland State.