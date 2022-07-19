comscore Column: For food security and resilience, cut isles’ most regressive tax | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: For food security and resilience, cut isles’ most regressive tax

  • By Lauren Zirbel
  • Today
  • Updated 7:19 p.m.
  • Lauren Zirbel is president of the Hawaii Food Industry Association.

    Lauren Zirbel is president of the Hawaii Food Industry Association.

For more than a decade, the Hawaii Food Industry Association has advocated for the removal of the general excise tax (GET) on food and medicine in the state of Hawaii. Read more

