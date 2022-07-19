comscore Editorial: Push rejuvenation of Ala Wai harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Push rejuvenation of Ala Wai harbor

  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.

If it’s so that “you only have one chance to make a first impression,” Hawaii surely does not benefit from what visitors see at the state-owned Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Hawaii’s ‘988’ hotline activated

Scroll Up