A barbecue favorite

July 21 marks the Liberation Day holiday in Guam, a good time to give this barbecue favorite a try.

Lechen biringhenas, or creamed eggplant, is best made with long eggplant — often sold as Japanese eggplant, as the shape is ideal for even grilling. Simply line them up on the grate and grill until the skin is charred and the eggplant is completely soft.

The burned skin is easily removed, stripped away with a fork while shredding the tender meat. Use the stem end as a handle to hold the eggplant steady. After that it’s a simple matter of stirring in the remaining ingredients to create a smoky, creamy, lemony dish.

Guamanian Grilled Eggplant with Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

• 6 long Japanese eggplants (about 3 pounds) • 1 cup coconut milk

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice, or more, to taste

• 1 cup sliced green onions

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 small hot chile pepper, minced, or more to taste

Directions:

Prepare a barbecue grill to medium-high heat. Pierce eggplants all around with a fork. Don’t cut oﬀ the stem end. Place eggplants directly on the grill and cook slowly, turning often, until the skin is charred and the eggplant is very soft, about 20 minutes.

When eggplant is cool enough to handle, hold the stem end and strip oﬀ the charred skin. Use a fork to shred the eggplant flesh, pulling the fork through lengthwise while holding the stem. Place eggplant in serving bowl and mash lightly. Fold in remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including adjustment of seasoning): 90 calories, 2 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 7 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

