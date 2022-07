Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing hits the spot like a refreshing açaí bowl on a hot summer day.

Açaí berries — a South American superfruit — are not only trendy, but they’re also good for you, since they’re low in sugar and are loaded with antioxidants.

Hawaii has a ton of açaí bowl spots, so the next time that craving hits, check out the following options.

Nalu Health Bar & Cafe

Nalu Health Bar & Café (various locations) prides business’s açaí isn’t mixed with other juices, milk or frozen berries.

The biz offers two açaí choices — Nalu bowl or Ala Moana bowl. The Nalu bowl features organic açaí topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, honey, bee pollen and granola. Meanwhile, the Ala Moana bowl comes with organic açaí, bananas, strawberries, honey and granola.

Visit naluhealthbar.com

Lanikai Juice

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy boost, check out the bowl selection at Lanikai Juice (various locations). There are plenty to choose from — five different açaí bowls — but the most popular is the Açaí Extravaganza. This loaded bowl features the business’s signature housemade, organic açaí blend topped with bananas, antioxidant-rich strawberries and blueberries, coconut chips, quinoa puffs and granola.

Visit lanikaijuice.com.

Tropical Tribe

Tropical Tribe (various locations) is known for its authentic Brazilian açaí. Its original açaí bowl features a blend of two berries, guarana and açaí. The business’s menu is crafted by using ingredients free of genetically modifi ed organisms, pesticides and hormones.

Visit tropicaltribe.net.

Haleiwa Bowls

The next time you’re in Haleiwa, keep an eye out for this thatched kiosk that’s famous for cranking out juices, smoothies and açaí bowls.

The most popular treat at Haleiwa Bowls (66-030 Kamehameha Hwy.) is the hapa bowl, which features a blended base of açaí, strawberries, bananas and blueberries. It’s topped with local bananas, granola, raw coconut fl akes and local raw honey.

Visit haleiwabowls.com.

Bogart’s Café

Bogart’s Café (3045 Monsarrat Ave.) is a staple when it comes to breakfast and brunch. The café’s açaí bowl is one of the most popular dishes. The blend is made from pure açaí berries; no fi llers (bananas or other fruits) are added. Açaí bowls come topped with almond vanilla granola, bananas, blueberries, strawberries and a honey drizzle. Call 808-739-0999 or visit bogartscafe.com.

Blue Hawaii Lifestyle

If you’re in the mood for smoothies, paninis and açaí bowls, look no further than Blue Hawaii Lifestyle (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.). Açaí bowls feature the café’s signature açaí, bananas, organic soy milk and tart berry blend. The Blue Hawaii Classic is the most popular item. Call 808-942-0303 or visit bluehawaiilifestyle.com.

HI Cravings

The açaí bowls at HI Cravings are known for their unique blend and selection of fruits and toppings. While açaí is the most popular blend, the biz also offers açaí, coconut and mango sorbet, along with seasonal flavors. Make your bowl even more loaded with some of HI Cravings’ add-on toppings, which range from li hing mui and caramel drizzle to cookie dough, Nutella and bee pollen.

You can find HI Cravings’ mobile truck roaming across Oahu. Visit its website (hicravings.com) to see the schedule.

Maluawai Café

Maluawai Café (1680 Wilikina Drive) recently opened in Wahiawa and features an assortment of Brazilian specialties. The most popular menu item is its “Layers of Paradise,” a refreshing treat with layers of pure, organic açaí interspersed with a specific flavor (lilikoi, mango or avocado), along with powdered milk, granola and a condensed milk drizzle on top.

The biz also offers four different açaí bowls. If you want something unique, get the Tropical Bowl, which is loaded with granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, coconut flakes and honey.

Call 808-888-2771 or follow @maluawaicafe on Instagram.

Crispy Grindz

This food truck — located on Oahu’s North Shore (Haleiwa and Laie) — is known for its Brazilian specialties. Its signature açaí bowls feature authentic, Brazilian açaí, and customers can add toppings like grated coconut, strawberries and more. Crispy Grindz is unique because it doesn’t mix fruit into its açaí.

Call 808-373-0145 or visit crispygrindz.com.

Waffle and Berry

Formerly located in Ohana Hale Marketplace, Waffle and Berry has since moved to McCully Shopping Center (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.). All açaí bowls come in one size and feature organic, dairy-free and vegan açaí. They typically come with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, mandarin oranges and kiwis. Customers are invited to add their own toppings, and bowls come with a complimentary side waffle. The best part — all toppings are included, and choices range from chia seeds and bee pollen to goji berries and cacao nibs.

Call 808-206-8272 or follow the biz on Instagram (@waffleandberry).

Makani’s Magic Pineapple Shack

When you’re in Hilo, Makani’s Magic Pineapple Shack (54 Waianuenue Ave.) is worth checking out. This whimsical stop is home to larger- than-life smoothies, açaí bowls and desserts like ube soft serve.

All açaí bowls feature the business’s signature açaí/dragonfruit blend and come topped with housemade granola, local, seasonal fruits, and organic honey drizzle or housemade chocolate sauce. The biz makes almost everything in-house and sources local ingredients whenever possible.

Call 808-935-8454 or follow the biz on Instagram (@magicpineappleshack).

Ruka Bowls

The loaded açaí bowls at Ruka Bowls make the drive to Waimanalo worth it. The truck is currently located at Bellows Air Force Station, is usually only open on the weekends.

All açaí bowls include granola, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and honey. Pro tip: Upgrade and get additional toppings like Ruka Dough — the business’s housemade cookie dough —Nutella, mochi bites and more for an extra charge.

Call 808-690-3113 or follow @rukabowls on Instagram..

Shaka Bowls

Shaka Bowls’ food truck can be found roaming across Oahu; follow the biz on Instagram to stay updated on its location.

The local business showcases up to five different açaí bowls, and all feature its signature açaí blend, which consists of açaí, strawberries, blueberries and coconut water. The popular Shaka bowl is topped with granola, honey, bananas, strawberries, blueberries and bee pollen. If you want something unique, get the Hapa, which features the açaí blend topped with granola, honey, bananas, strawberries, Greek yogurt, lilikoi butter and chia seeds.

Call 808-269-6428 or follow @shakabowlshawaii on Instagram.

Island Vintage Coffee

Island Vintage Coffee (various locations) is known for its 100% Kona coffee, but the biz is also recognized for its variety of açaí bowls. The two most popular are the original açaí bowl and the Lilikoi Moana bowl.

The original is a classic bowl made with organic açaí, strawberries and blueberries with a soy milk base. Meanwhile, the Lilikoi Moana Bowl features a base of organic açaí, tropical fruits, bananas, cold-pressed apple juice and almond milk. It’s topped with strawberries, papayas, local bananas, fresh housemade lilikoi honey and organic granola. Visit islandvintagecoffee.com.

Jamba Juice Hawaii

Jamba Juice Hawaii (various locations) is known for its smoothies, but the biz also offers two açaí bowls to choose from. The Açaí Primo is the most popular, and features the business’s açaí grape juice blend topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, organic granola, honey and shredded coconut. If you’re feeling “extra,” get the Loaded Hawaiian Açaí, which features an açaí grape juice blend, guava juice, mangoes, bananas, organic granola, coconut fl akes, honey, strawberries, pineapple and blueberries.

Visit jamba.com.

808UrbanBowls

Located in Ewa Beach Professional Center (91-902 Fort Weaver Road), 808URBANBOWLS is an açaí and pitaya bowl café serving up all kinds of unique treats. The traditional açaí bowl comes with blueberries, bananas, strawberries, granola and honey. Or, you can opt for an açaí sorbet base bowl, which comes WITH the aforementioned toppings plus kiwi.

Stay tuned — the biz recently announced it has a new food truck, so you can expect to see its mobile location around the island in the coming months.

Visit 808urbanbowls.business.site or call 808-230-1151