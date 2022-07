Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Talk about hidden in plain sight — foodie friends recommended that I check out these local businesses, and I’m so glad I did (you will be, too).

The perfect vessels

Little Vessels Donut Co. (3458 Waialae Ave.) specializes in plant-based, yeast doughnuts that are handcrafted in small batches. I first checked out the biz when it opened in Kakaako, but since then, Little Vessels moved to Kaimuki (it’s behind Mud Hen Water). The business is usually only open on weekends (10 a.m. until sold out), but starting July 25, it will be open three days a week — Saturdays, Sun-days and Mondays. It’s first come, first served, so if you want a specific flavor, go early. Visit littlevesselsco.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@littlevesselsco).

One-hit wonder

Da Burrito Kid has one thing on his menu — carne asada burritos ($14). These burritos are made to order and come loaded with meat, rice, beans, cheese, tomatoes, avocados and salsa. The sauces and salsas are made in-house, and patrons can choose between mild and spicy.

This food cart usually pops up at Geiger Community Park (91-1129 Kahiuka St.) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Follow the biz on Instagram (@daburritokid) to see its latest updates.

Ono Onigiri

If you love onigiri, check out Palolo Factory, which pops up in Kakaako’s Fishcake (307 Kamani St.) on Saturdays. The business will be there every Saturday for the rest of July.

Palolo Factory is owned by husband-and-wife team Kevin Kuroda and Hikari Takahashi. Takahashi was born in Matsuyama (a small city within Ehime prefecture in Japan) and wanted to share her love for Japanese food with the local community. She does this through her onigiri, which are made to order with high-quality rice and ingredients. Takahashi’s rice cooker is made in Japan and cooks the Temaki Gold rice using induction heat-cooking technology. The most popular menu item is the onigiri set ($13), which comes with two onigiri and three okazu dishes. Follow the business on Instagram (@palolofactory).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).