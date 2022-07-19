Nonalcoholic beers are better than ever

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For years, the mention of a nonalcoholic (NA) beer brought thoughts of a watered-down, bland-tasting drink. Times have changed and so has the quality of NA beers.

The NA beer market has been big in Europe for years. U.S. brewers hadn’t spent much time innovating in the NA beer category until recently when there was an explosion of interest and growth. Now, not only are established large breweries producing NA beers, but there are also some solely dedicated to making them, too. There have been huge strides in the technology used to make NA beers. Many are brewed with the same ingredients as alcoholic beer — water, malt, hops and yeast. There are a few processes that a brewer can use to remove the alcohol from the beer or prevent the yeast from creating it in the first place. Most NA beers still have trace amounts of alcohol (less than 0.5% abv), which should be considered if you’re trying to avoid alcohol altogether.

I won’t lie and tell you all these NAs taste exactly like regular beer. They don’t, but many hit the spot when you’re craving a cold one. Here are a few NA beer options currently available and worth a try:

Clausthaler Original Non-Alcoholic: The Germans drink a lot of beer, but they also consume a lot of NA beer, which is why they make some of the best of it. This is a clean, German-style Pilsner that is my personal favorite NA beer. It has full malt character, just enough hops for a snappy finish and a great floral nose and bright carbonation.

Guinness 0: Guinness 0 comes in a nitro widget can, and pours with glorious cascading bubbles and a tall tan head just like regular Guinness. The taste is close, with those famous bitter chocolate, coffee and burnt toast notes, but the finish is not as dry. A sweetness lingers around that is noticeable for any seasoned Guinness drinker.

Samuel Adams Just The Haze: Hazy IPAs are all the rage, so it is fitting one of the largest brewers in the country would craft an NA version. This is a New England IPA that smells and looks the part. The hops burst with fruit aromas and flavors, and there is actual body to this NA. This is one of the best NAs I’ve had.

Deschutes Black Butte Non-Alcoholic: Black Butte is an iconic craft beer, so I was skeptical when Deschutes made an NA version. Those iconic roasted coffee, dark chocolate and brown sugar notes are all there, just a little less intense than the regular version. Overall, the NA version is thinner and a touch less rich than the full alcohol version, but it scratches the itch for a nice porter if you need to avoid the alcohol.

Lagunitas IPNA: If you need hops in your life then Lagunitas IPNA will hit the spot. Based on color and hop aroma, you’d never be able to tell the difference. The nose is packed with tons of piney, grapefruit and citrus notes and there is a solid, bitterness that IPA drinkers will appreciate.

Also, in August, be on the lookout for Athletic Brewing, an NA brewery launching in the state. It has a variety of styles and flavors that will please any palate. And, green bottle drinkers, don’t pass up Heineken 0. You’ll be surprised how good this NA version is.

Certified cicerone Tim Golden is part owner of Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room. Follow him on Instagram (@beerinhawaii) and check him out as co-host of “The Art of Beer” wherever you get your podcasts. Tim’s column appears every third Wednesday in Crave.