Prime Roast Café (212 Merchant St.) is well-known as a downtown Honolulu lunch spot, but the café also serves dinner.

Chef Ernesto Limcaco launched a dinner menu in April, but it’s still gaining traction. His current menu is available until August, and includes dishes like duck and salmon pate combo ($15), peach Melba-style Sonoma Valley foie gras ($20), Sterling Silver herb-crusted prime rib of beef with port wine bone marrow au jus and creamy horseradish ($34 for 10 ounces, $45 for 16 ounces), confit of duck with raspberry and ginger gastrique ($22), Norwegian salmon with lemon-miso beurre blanc ($22), and Valrhona chocolate souffle ($10).

Call 808-521-7777 or visit primeroastcafe.com to learn more.

Crave summer special

MangoMango Dessert invited Crave to come up with a custom dessert. Enjoy the “Crave Summer Special” ($10.25) at both Pearlridge Center and Ala Moana Center MangoMango locations through Aug. 31.

The dessert features a watermelon smoothie base, vanilla ice cream, watermelon balls and lychee jelly. It’s a refreshing treat that’s perfect for summer.

To learn more, visit mangomangodessert.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@mangomangohawaii).

A ritzy transformation

The Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua recently announced the final phase of a $100 million resortwide transformation that includes new dining experiences and guest rooms.

As part of the extensive transformation, the resort redesigned Ulana Terrace, the breakfast restaurant overlooking the pool, ocean and garden. Meaning “to weave,” Ulana Terrace offers an extensive selection of traditional and local breakfast favorites, like the Kapalua loco moco, breakfast ramen and macadamia nut pancakes.

The resort’s new Olu Café, meanwhile, is the ideal alfresco lunch destination, and features salads, sandwiches, handcrafted cocktails and more.

Call 808-669-6200 or visit ritzcarlton.com/maui to learn more.

Paradise, pizza and patriotism

Little Caesars is looking to grow its presence in Hawaii with the goal of opening more than 16 new franchise stores across the islands by 2027.

The primary focus of this expansion is providing interested military veterans with financial incentives to open a franchise through Little Caesars’ Veterans Program. Established in 2006 by Little Caesars founder Mike Ilitch — a Korean War veteran — this initiative is designed to expand business opportunities for fellow veterans.

“With more than 10% of the population made up of veterans and more than 13 military bases in the state, Hawaii is home to some of our country’s greatest heroes,” states Craig Sherwood, Little Caesars vice president of U.S. development. “Our brand knows from experience — with hundreds of veteran-owned Little Caesars stores across the country — that military veterans make some of the best business owners out there. In a market with such a large military presence, there are endless opportunities for veterans and other entrepreneurs to pursue business ownership by franchising with Little Caesars.”

Visit franchise.littlecaesars.com to learn more.