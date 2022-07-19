Kokua Line: How did political campaign get my name and address?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : A recent supporter for a candidate for governor going door to door left some campaign literature with me after inquiring which family member I was. She read off all of the names of the eligible voters at our house number, which surprised me. Any idea on how she obtained our names without our knowledge? Are voter registration rolls considered public records? Read more

Question: A recent supporter for a candidate for governor going door to door left some campaign literature with me after inquiring which family member I was. She read off all of the names of the eligible voters at our house number, which surprised me. Any idea on how she obtained our names without our knowledge? Are voter registration rolls considered public records?

Answer: Under Hawaii law, names on the voter registration rolls are public information, but addresses are not. However, addresses can be obtained for government or election purposes, including by political campaigns. That explains how the campaign volunteer had the names of registered voters at your address. Here’s a fuller explanation from Nedielyn Bueno, a spokeswoman for the state Office of Elections:

“The laws and rules surrounding voter information attempt to balance election integrity and voter privacy. We understand that many voters value privacy and secrecy. However, to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election, the public needs to be able to identify the electorate as a check and balance. Pursuant to Hawaii law (HRS §11-97, 808ne.ws/1197), a voter’s full name, district/precinct designation, and voter status is public. All other personal information — like residence address and mailing address, as provided on the voter registration affidavit — is confidential. There is also HRS §11-14 (808ne.ws/1114), which allows the voter rolls to be used for election or government purposes, like a candidate campaign. Specifically, under HAR 3-177-160 (808ne.ws/elhar), that includes the support or opposition of any candidate for office, the support or opposition of ballot measures, propositions or issues, and to encourage voter registration and voter participation.

“We do want to note that the county clerk is responsible for voter registration in their respective county, including maintenance and distribution of the rolls. Requestors of the voter list are reminded that under state law, the information may only be used for the intended purpose of their request and they are prohibited from selling, releasing, and distributing the list in any way for commercial purposes.

“If the request indicates that the list is for government or election purposes, then (the list) would include the voter’s name and address.”

A voter can seek to keep their name, address and other information confidential but must show “good cause” to do so, such as being at risk of bodily harm. See details in Hawaii Administrative Rules 3-177-159 at the previous link.

Q: Is 988 the only suicide hotline now?

A: No. In Hawaii, calling 988 connects callers to the Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis line, which also can be reached by calling 808-832-3100 or 800-753-6879, or via online chat at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat, the Health Department said.

The 988 option, quick and easy to remember, is expected to increase calls to Hawaii CARES, which offers free, confidential crisis support 24/7.

Q: Regarding car registration, is there renewal online? I need online, not AlohaQ, because I am out of state at the moment.

A: Yes, Honolulu County offers registration renewal online at www12.honolulu.gov/mvrreg. Your registration must be current to use this option, according to the website.

Mahalo

A huge thank you to Blayne at Z-Tech! Although he was just another customer at NAPA Auto Parts on Hart Street, he heard I was having issues and volunteered to jump-start and change my car battery for me. He’s a genuine “knight in shining armor” who came to my rescue! — Mona

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.