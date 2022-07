La Ho‘iho‘i Ea festivities recognize Restoration Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii now has an official day of observance for Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day. Read more

Hawaii now has an official day of observance for Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day.

July 31 will officially be recognized as La Ho‘iho‘i Ea under a measure passed by the Legislature this year that became law Monday. House Bill 2475 is now officially Act 82.

Festivities will be held at Thomas Square from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 31, when the public is invited to participate in makahiki games and conversations about Hawaii’s history. Organizers hope that the official recognition will spread awareness and promote conversations about Hawaiian history.

“This is a great time to come and engage with some people that maybe you wouldn’t necessarily engage with in the Hawaiian community,” said Native Hawaiian advocate Daniel Anthony. “Ask questions and learn about it firsthand.”

Included in the day’s events will be the lighting of an imu and a noon flag ceremony, Anthony said. State Rep. Mark Nakashima, author of HB 2475, will also be in attendance.

La Ho‘iho‘i Ea was the first Native Hawaiian holiday created as a result of King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III’s diplomatic reclamation of the Hawaiian kingdom in 1843. It happened after British Navy Capt. Lord George Paulet seized control of the Hawaiian kingdom.

Rather than retake the land by force, Kamehameha sent envoys to the United States, Britain and France, where they lobbied for Hawaii to be released from Paulet’s control. Five months after the start of Paulet’s occupation, Britain’s Adm. Richard Thomas arrived in Hawaii, removed Paulet and restored the Hawaiian kingdom.

Kamehameha’s peaceful approach to reclaiming the kingdom gave Hawaii diplomatic status on the world stage, allowing it to negotiate treaties with the world’s nations, Hawaii State Archives Archivist Adam Jansen told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in a previous article.

On July 31, 1843, Kameha­meha named Thomas Square after the British admiral and, in his speech, spoke the words, “Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono o Hawaii.”

The phrase, which is now the state motto, translates to, “The sovereignty of the land is perpetuated in justice,” Anthony said.

Native Hawaiian advocate Kalani Kalima has celebrated the annual holiday with his family for the past eight years by marching along the highway through Waimanalo.

“We are hoping that when people see us walking on the side of the road, it’ll stir up conversation,” Kalima said.

Many have approached Kalima and his family on their march to ask why they do it, to which Kalima explains that they are celebrating.

“That’s what La Ho‘iho‘i Ea is,” Kalima said. “It’s celebrating life with our families, with our people.”

Office of Hawaiian Affairs Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey said in a written statement Monday that talking about Hawaii’s history is important for creating a better future.

“It has been said that only by remembering our past can we breathe ea — sovereignty and independence — into our future,” she wrote.

In honor of La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, Anthony said he hopes that people will join in on the July 31 celebrations and engage in conversations that discuss challenges in the community.

Kalima agreed, saying, “All we can do is continue to have these conversations and bring them into the mix. Increase our circle and you never know … the ripple effect will reach out.”

Although the formal recognition of the day doesn’t necessarily provide Native Hawaiians with the healing they have been searching for, Kalima said he believes it might inspire hope that the resulting conversations will bring people together for the betterment of Hawaii’s future.

“Let us have these conversations at our dinner tables with our family and our community, because we can only move better when we are stronger, together,” Kalima said.