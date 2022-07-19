University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to play in inaugural North Shore Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii men’s basketball team will take part in the 2022 North Shore Classic, the university announced on Monday. The inaugural collegiate basketball tournament is set to debut Thanksgiving weekend at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of Brigham Young-Hawaii in Laie.

“We’re absolutely pumped to participate in this brand new tournament,” UH coach Eran Ganot said in a press release. “We pride ourselves in representing the entire state and this is a perfect opportunity for our guys to play in front of a great community in the North Shore. I’m particularly happy for Samuta (Avea) who should enjoy a special homecoming and I’d like to extend a mahalo to BYU-Hawaii for holding the event. It’ll be a great weekend of holiday hoops and we can’t wait to compete.”

Joining the Rainbow Warriors are Sacramento State, Southern Utah, and Texas State. Southern Utah and Texas State were both 20-win teams last season that advanced to the postseason. New head coach David Patrick will lead Sacramento State into a new campaign after the squad finished 11-18 last year. Opening day of the inaugural tournament will see the Rainbow Warriors take on Sacramento State, while Southern Utah faces Texas State. Game times are not yet available.

Ticket information will be available at a later date, including an opportunity for UH season-ticket holders to make advanced purchases.