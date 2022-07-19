comscore Pearl City alumnus Cade Halemanu drafted, agrees to terms with Tampa Bay Rays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Pearl City alumnus Cade Halemanu drafted, agrees to terms with Tampa Bay Rays

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Former University of Hawaii right-hander and Pearl City alum Cade Halemanu was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

    Former University of Hawaii right-hander and Pearl City alum Cade Halemanu was selected in the 10th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday.

He spent three years as a walk-on at UH before earning a scholarship prior to last season and is the seventh Pearl City alumnus to be selected in the draft and first since Chace Numata in 2010. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – July 19, 2022

Scroll Up