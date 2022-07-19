Title IX profile: Maureen Cole has become a pioneer and role model for water sports
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY UCLA ATHLETICS
Maureen Flanagan was a part of three NCAA title-winning teams with UCLA.
STAR-BULLETIN / 1990
Maureen Flanagan, 8, got the autograph of former Olympian swimmer Aileen Riggin Soule at the Hawaiian Invitational Swim Meet at Punahou.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JULY 7
Hawaii water polo coach Maureen Cole has led the Rainbow Wahine to four NCAA berths and earned three Big West Coach of the Year honors since becoming the head coach in 2012.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree