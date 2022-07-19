Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – July 19, 2022 Today Updated 10:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 All-Star Batting Practice 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 2022 MLB All-Star Game 2 p.m. KHON 3 3 All-Star Post Game 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: wNBA Liberty at Sun 5:30 a.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Dream at Aces 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Fever at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Fever at Sparks 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Basketball: the basketball tournament R3: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 R2: Heartfire vs. Enchantment 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 CYCLING Tour de France, stage 16 5 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Soccer Canadian: Edmonton at Forge 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Canadian: York Unite at Cavalry 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Baseball: college California Collegiate League Showcase 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: wNBA Storm at Sky 6 a.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Basketball: the basketball tournament R3: Americana for Autism vs. HBC United 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 CYCLING Tour de France, stage 17 5 a.m. USA 29/555 123 football: college ACC Football Kickoff 3 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA Golf Evian Championship 11 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Rugby: nrl Eels vs. Broncos 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Soccer Club Friendly: PSG vs. Kawasaki 12:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Women’s Euro: England vs. Spain 8:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 USL: Phoenix Rising at Louisville City 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 C. Amer. Femenina: Ecuador vs. Paraguay 1:45 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* C. Amer. Femenina: Colombia vs. Chile 1:50 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Intl. Friendy: Man. City vs. Club America 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Mexican: Guadalajara vs. León 6 p.m. KFVE NA/22 13 TENNIS Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo (cont.) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Hamburg, Gstaad, Palermo 10:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* track and field World Athletics Championships, day 6 4:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: 2022 All-Star Game 2 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Wednesday TIME STATION No live radio events scheduled. Previous Story Title IX profile: Maureen Cole has become a pioneer and role model for water sports Next Story Scoreboard – July 19, 2022