Off the News: Celebrate La Ho‘iho‘i Ea July 31

It’s both a nod to history and an acknowledgement of what has been lost. Gov. David Ige on Monday signed Act 82, establishing July 31 as La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, or Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day.

The annual observance officially commemorates the restoration of the Hawaiian kingdom’s government after a British Navy captain, Lord George Paulet, illegally seized military control for a brief time in 1843.

Kamehameha III made La Ho‘iho‘i Ea the first national holiday. It is not, however, a state holiday. Still, you can celebrate the event on Sunday, July 31, with festivities at Thomas Square from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.