Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Celebrate La Ho‘iho‘i Ea July 31 Today Updated 6:56 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s both a nod to history and an acknowledgement of what has been lost. Gov. David Ige on Monday signed Act 82, establishing July 31 as La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, or Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s both a nod to history and an acknowledgement of what has been lost. Gov. David Ige on Monday signed Act 82, establishing July 31 as La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, or Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day. The annual observance officially commemorates the restoration of the Hawaiian kingdom’s government after a British Navy captain, Lord George Paulet, illegally seized military control for a brief time in 1843. Kamehameha III made La Ho‘iho‘i Ea the first national holiday. It is not, however, a state holiday. Still, you can celebrate the event on Sunday, July 31, with festivities at Thomas Square from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Previous Story Off the News: Dial down drama at Bishop Museum