comscore Editorial: Hawaii leaders must press Navy harder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Hawaii leaders must press Navy harder

  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

It was aggravating to hear from U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, while on Oahu this week, that his on-the-ground priorities don’t include the ongoing threat and catastrophe at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel complex. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Push rejuvenation of Ala Wai harbor

Scroll Up