Hawaii police union endorses Aiona for governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii police union endorses Aiona for governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO James “Duke” Aiona

    COURTESY PHOTO

    James “Duke” Aiona

After planning to remain neutral in the governor’s race, the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers union instead on Tuesday endorsed Republican candidate James “Duke” Aiona — a former two-term lieutenant governor, Honolulu deputy prosecutor and Circuit Court judge — for governor. Read more

