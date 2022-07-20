National Science Foundation launches environmental review of TMT

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The National Science Foundation said Tuesday that it is launching a full environmental review of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope project, a two-year process that could land hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for the TMT.

The nation’s leading funder of science research has created a website (beta.nsf.gov/tmt) describing the process and has scheduled a series of scoping meetings Aug. 9-12 on Hawaii island.

While the effort appears to be good news for the proposed $2.65 billion TMT, the NSF said it has not yet decided whether to invest in the project and could cut off U.S. involvement at any time.

In 2021 a report of the U.S. astronomy community’s decadal survey concluded that the TMT and its sister proposal, the Giant Magellan Telescope, are critical priorities for American ground-based astronomy and recommended that the National Science Foundation invest in at least one and ideally both of the two extremely large telescope projects.

For the TMT, this could lead to an influx of $800 million or more.

In a statement, Robert P. Kirshner, executive director of TMT International Observatory LLC, called the foundation’s effort “an important environmental review process to engage the public regarding the effects of a potential federal investment in TMT.”

“We encourage all community members to participate in this opportunity to provide input,” he said.

However, Kealoha Pisciotta, leader of the Mauna Kea Hui, the group that has crossed swords with TMT in court, said the effort is being conducted in bad faith.

“It’s supporting the intent to build something against the wishes of the thousands of Hawaiians who stood their ground on the mountain to say no to further development,” she said.

Pisciotta said opponents have been talking about the overdevelopment of Mauna Kea for 25 years.

“We haven’t changed our story. That means no TMT,” she said.

In its documents, the NSF said it decided to launch the environmental review process after gaining “invaluable insights” about Mauna Kea during an informal outreach effort that began in August 2020 and concluded in November 2021. During that time, the agency conducted over 90 virtual talk-story sessions with more than 150 people and received about 120 written comments.

The NSF said it learned that any environmental review process related to TMT and Mauna Kea must offer “additional, meaningful, and easily accessible opportunities” for varying viewpoints to be heard.

The foundation said it plans to go above and beyond what the law requires to ensure that it hears differing viewpoints and operates with a high level of transparency.

“NSF understands that the possible construction of this telescope … is a sensitive issue that requires extensive engagement and understanding of various viewpoints,” the project’s website says.

Described in a notice of intent published Tuesday in the Federal Register, the effort calls for the preparation of an environmental impact statement that complies with the National Environmental Policy Act and a formal consultation with Native Hawaiians as called for in Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The Section 106 process involves reaching out to the community to identify “historic properties,” determining how the project might affect the properties and then working to resolve the impacts.

A timeline created at the project’s website indicates that the whole process will take two years to complete and feature numerous public hearings, meetings and opportunities for people to have their say.

The foundation has also created a Draft Community Engagement Plan describing additional steps it plans to take to engage with the Hawaiian community and others.

Among those steps is hosting a two- to three-day workshop to create a plan to define and practice responsible astronomy in Hawaii. “This workshop will be interactive and primarily focused on fostering collaboration between the Hawaiian and astronomy communities having a mutual connection to Maunakea.”

A 60-day comment period will be held regarding the draft engagement plan, during which the NSF will accept comments regarding its strategy for engaging the public.

As far as the telescope is concerned, the NSF will host four in-person public scoping meetings in August.

Comments on the scope of NSF’s environmental review will be accepted until Sept. 17. The public will be notified of the details about the Section 106 meetings at a later date.

National Science Foundation involvement in the TMT project comes as the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, newly created by the state Legislature, is set to take over management of the mountain.

PUBLIC MEETINGS ON TMT

The National Science Foundation will host four in-person public scoping meetings on Hawaii island from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9-12:

>> Aug. 9: Grand Naniloa Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, Crown Room, 93 Banyan Drive in Hilo

>> Aug. 10: Naalehu Community Center, 95-5635 Hawaii Belt Road in Naalehu

>> Aug. 11: Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa, Kaleiopapa Convention Center, 78-128 Ehukai St. in Kailua-­Kona

>> Aug. 12: Kahilu Town Hall, 67-1182 Lindsey Road in Kamuela