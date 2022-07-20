comscore Oahu primary election ballots mailed out today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu primary election ballots mailed out today

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Mail-in ballots for Oahu residents for the Aug. 13 primary election are being mailed today and Thursday by the Honolulu City Clerk’s office. Read more

