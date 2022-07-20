YMCA holding A+ program rapid-hiring event tonight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In an effort to prevent another staffing shortage for state A+ after-school child care programs, the YMCA of Honolulu is holding special hiring events tonight and offering incentives to rapidly hire more than 125 “youth staff” members.

“Instant Interviews & Hire” Nights are being offered from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Nuu­anu and Leeward YMCAs.

In-person and Zoom interviews at other times also are being offered by appointment. To schedule an interview, and to see the full list of available positions, go to 808ne.ws/YMCAjobs.

“Last school year more than 1,500 families were on waitlists due to school capacity restrictions and staffing challenges,” said a statement from the YMCA, which is one of the largest Oahu providers of the popular A+ after-school program, with more than 50 sites.“With many COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the Y hopes to enroll A+ students at full capacity if staffing needs can be met.”

The public schools kick off the new school year Aug. 1. To attract and retain youth staff, the Y is offering up to $900 in school-year job bonuses. Benefits include free Y membership and up to 50% off Y programs and camp. Part- and full-time positions are available across the island. Existing staff members who refer new hires can qualify for $250 in “Y Credit” that can be used for YMCA fees, programs and camps.

“Our greatest need are site directors and group leaders for our A+ after school programs,” Greg Waibel, president and CEO of the nonprofit YMCA of Honolulu, said in the statement. “It’s a great job for those looking for a fun, friendly and supportive work environment with flexible hours, and the opportunity to gain career-building experience while making a positive impact in our community with keiki.”

First-time and seasoned job seekers are welcome. “We hire all ages for our youth staff, and find it’s a good fit for college students since there is flexibility when school is in session to go part time, and then full time during school breaks and summer,” Lisa Ontai, YMCA vice president of marketing and mission advancement, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “We also have parents who work in our A+ programs, since their children are in school and program anyway … and then we have our kupuna, who like this as a part-time job and like working with children, and having fun, younger co-workers.”

A+ group leaders and site directors lead children in outdoor play, homework time, arts and crafts, sports, games and other activities at public school campuses.

For A+ group leaders, no experience is needed. The YMCA provides paid training. Applicants must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Pay is $13 an hour for workers with no experience and $14.50 for those with at least one year of experience.

A+ site directors must be at least 18, hold a high school diploma or equivalent and have at least two years’ child care experience and at least six months’ supervisory experience. Pay is $14.50 per hour, or $16 with at least two or more years of supervisory experience.

All new Y employees and volunteers must pass a criminal background check and not be on the sex offender national registry, and must take child abuse prevention training, Ontai said. All A+ after-school staff must also go through a fingerprinting background check and clearance.