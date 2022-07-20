comscore YMCA holding A+ program rapid-hiring event tonight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

YMCA holding A+ program rapid-hiring event tonight

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

In an effort to prevent another staffing shortage for state A+ after-school child care programs, the YMCA of Honolulu is holding special hiring events tonight and offering incentives to rapidly hire more than 125 “youth staff” members. Read more

