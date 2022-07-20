comscore Dave Reardon: Candace Fujishima always had a clear vision; now, it’s there for all to see | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Candace Fujishima always had a clear vision; now, it’s there for all to see

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY CANDACE FUJISHIMA Candace Fujishima posed in her stance as a Punahou player.

    COURTESY CANDACE FUJISHIMA

    Candace Fujishima posed in her stance as a Punahou player.

  • COURTESY CANDACE FUJISHIMA Candace Fujishima ranged for a catch while playing and starring for Indiana.

    COURTESY CANDACE FUJISHIMA

    Candace Fujishima ranged for a catch while playing and starring for Indiana.

She runs the show as an executive producer at Spectrum Sports Hawaii, often coordinating the efforts of as many as 30 people working live telecasts. Read more

Previous Story
Pearl City alumnus Cade Halemanu drafted, agrees to terms with Tampa Bay Rays
Next Story
Television and radio – July 20, 2022

Scroll Up