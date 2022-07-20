comscore Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo wins ESPY award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo wins ESPY award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

She won the award over South Carolina basketball player Aliyah Boston, Florida State soccer player Jaelin Howell and Boston College lacrosse player Charlotte North. Read more

Previous Story
Pearl City alumnus Cade Halemanu drafted, agrees to terms with Tampa Bay Rays
Next Story
Television and radio – July 20, 2022

Scroll Up