University of Hawaii's Blaze Koali'i Pontes drafted, agrees to deal with A's | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii’s Blaze Koali’i Pontes drafted, agrees to deal with A’s

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / APRIL 30 Blaze Koali’i Pontes, aided by a strong second half, was picked in the 16th round by Oakland.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 7 Right-hander Blaze Koali’i Pontes was one of two UH pitchers taken in the MLB draft this year.

Pontes’ selection gives Hawaii multiple draft picks in the same season for the first time since 2018, when catcher Kekai Rios was taken in the 28th round and right-hander Dylan Thomas went in the 38th round. Read more

