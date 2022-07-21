comscore Off the News: Affordable housing credits scam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Affordable housing credits scam

  Today
  • Updated 7:50 p.m.

Former Hawaii County housing specialist Alan Rudo developed a lucrative — and criminal — side hustle: creating phony affordable housing credits, and taking or seeking nearly $2 million in bribes from developers to provide them the credits. It’s a particularly callous crime, considering the need for housing in the islands, as the scheme awarded credits for housing that was never built. Read more

