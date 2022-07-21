Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Some seats go uncontested Today Updated 7:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Those who hope for new energy in the coming election — every decade the new Census compels district lines to be redrawn, meaning all seats are up for a vote — are disappointed by the shortage of competitive races on the ballot. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Those who hope for new energy in the coming election — every decade the new Census compels district lines to be redrawn, meaning all seats are up for a vote — are disappointed by the shortage of competitive races on the ballot. Overcoming generational and one-party incumbency has been a challenge for decades. One route being suggested in comments on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser website is imposing term limits. That idea has its detractors, but it’s hard to see much changing with the current system. Previous Story Column: The 411 on the 988 initiative in Hawaii