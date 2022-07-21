Off the News: Some seats go uncontested

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who hope for new energy in the coming election — every decade the new Census compels district lines to be redrawn, meaning all seats are up for a vote — are disappointed by the shortage of competitive races on the ballot. Read more

Those who hope for new energy in the coming election — every decade the new Census compels district lines to be redrawn, meaning all seats are up for a vote — are disappointed by the shortage of competitive races on the ballot. Overcoming generational and one-party incumbency has been a challenge for decades.

One route being suggested in comments on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser website is imposing term limits. That idea has its detractors, but it’s hard to see much changing with the current system.