Honolulu police are investigating a series of 55 smash-and-grab burglaries on Oahu since March — working to learn how many of the crimes are attributed to a loosely organized group of individuals, several of whom have been arrested recently.

Police Chief Arthur J. Logan told Honolulu police commissioners Wednesday that in many of the burglaries, thieves are throwing rocks through glass windows and doors and then taking money, merchandise, equipment and other items from the establishments, many of them small businesses. Logan declined to discuss specifics with commissioners about what he called a sensitive, ongoing investigation.

“Several people have been arrested and we are investigating more individuals,” Logan said.

Through June 30 there have been 1,390 burglaries on Oahu.

From Jan. 1 to April 30 there were 967 burglaries compared with 1,103 during that same period last year; 864 in 2020; 1,319 in 2019; 1,076 in 2018; and 1,003 in 2017, according to the police department.

In the series of burglaries under investigation, police last month said that one or more groups work together and possibly use stolen vehicles.

On April 26 crooks threw rocks that shattered the glass windows and doors at about 3:30 a.m. at four Kailua restaurants — Pieology, Mahaloha Burger, Aloha Salads and Paniolos.

On May 25 businesses at the Aina Haina Shopping Center, Koko Marina Shopping Center and Kuono Marketplace at Kahala were broken into in a similar fashion between 1 and 3 a.m.

Also on May 25 thieves broke through the front doors at Aina Haina Chop Suey, Mama Pho Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine and Jack’s Restaurant some time after 1 a.m., according to police.

The Moena Cafe at the Koko Marina Shopping Center lost an iPad and a cash storage box to thieves who threw rocks through its glass doors. Three men entering the restaurant are seen in footage captured by a camera at the cafe. The burglary lasted about 75 seconds, according to the time elapsed in the footage.

Next door to Moena Cafe, burglars shattered the glass door at Sophie’s Gourmet Hawaiian Pizzeria but didn’t take anything.

Burglars also broke through the glass doors at Daiichi Ramen and BB.Q Chicken at Kuono Marketplace. Daiichi Ramen lost a cash register at about 2:15 a.m.

On May 11, burglars smashed the glass doors at Sumo Ramen & Curry and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the Market City Shopping Center in Kaimuki. Police recovered a rock amid shards of glass in front of L&L.

Fake jewelry scam

Logan also briefed commissioners about scammers who are tricking people into buying hundreds to thousands of dollars worth of fake gold jewelry after telling them tales of woe and pleading for help.

There have been 13 reported incidents so far and police learned about a lot of them through social media, Logan told commissioners.

“It’s reported to be gold but it’s really not,” said Logan. “It’s painted tin.”

The scammers are approaching people and asking them to buy gold. Their strife moves them to offer a discounted price after sharing how the world let them down.

A Waipahu family lost $4,000 to the criminals.

Gun permits

Logan told commissioners that county police chiefs continue to work with the state Department of the Attorney General (opinion issued June 7) and county corporation counsels to come up with rules and policies for issuing permits to carry a concealed or revealed firearm in public. Keeping the qualifications in each county as similar as possible is a priority for police.

“Even if you get the criteria there will still be public education that will have to done,” said Commissioner Carrie K.S. Okinaga.

So far HPD has received 147 applications from people who want to walk around Oahu in pubic with a gun. There is no time frame for finalizing the new rules that resulted from a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that loosened restrictions.

“It’s still a moving target,” Logan told commissioners.