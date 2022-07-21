comscore Man sentenced to 40 years in sex trafficking of teens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man sentenced to 40 years in sex trafficking of teens

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • HPD Marquis Green

    HPD

    Marquis Green

A man convicted of sexual assault and the trafficking of two teenagers in Waikiki was given a 40-year prison sentence Wednesday — nearly nine years after he was arrested. Read more

Hawaii police union endorses Aiona for governor

