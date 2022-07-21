Manti Te’o catfish incident subject of Netflix series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou graduate and former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o is the subject of Netflix’s next chapter of its sports documentary series “Untold”.

The trailer for the two-part series “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” was released Tuesday and explores the story of how Te’o was catfished during his senior season in 2012, in which he was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Te’o, who played eight seasons in the NFL, describes the impact the fake girlfriend hoax had on his football career and life in the documentary.

“My whole world changed, and I’m questioning everything,” Te’o said in the trailer.

During Te’o’s senior season at Notre Dame, he revealed that his girlfriend Lennay Kekua passed away within hours of his grandmother’s passing. Reporters in 2013 uncovered that Kekua did not exist and was created by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

Tuiasosopo, a transgender woman who now goes by Naya Tuiasosopo, will also appear in the documentary.

The documentary will be released on Netflix on Aug. 16.