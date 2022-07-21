Sports Manti Te’o catfish incident subject of Netflix series By Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:21 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou graduate and former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o is the subject of Netflix’s next chapter of its sports documentary series “Untold”. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Punahou graduate and former Notre Dame star Manti Te’o is the subject of Netflix’s next chapter of its sports documentary series “Untold”. The trailer for the two-part series “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” was released Tuesday and explores the story of how Te’o was catfished during his senior season in 2012, in which he was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Te’o, who played eight seasons in the NFL, describes the impact the fake girlfriend hoax had on his football career and life in the documentary. “My whole world changed, and I’m questioning everything,” Te’o said in the trailer. During Te’o’s senior season at Notre Dame, he revealed that his girlfriend Lennay Kekua passed away within hours of his grandmother’s passing. Reporters in 2013 uncovered that Kekua did not exist and was created by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo. Tuiasosopo, a transgender woman who now goes by Naya Tuiasosopo, will also appear in the documentary. The documentary will be released on Netflix on Aug. 16. Previous Story University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang always knew his heart was in Hawaii Next Story Scoreboard – July 21, 2022