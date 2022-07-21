Utah’s 6-2 middle Evans to transfer and join Wahine volleyball team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kennedi Evans, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, appears headed to the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team as a transfer from Utah.

Evans posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a UH T-shirt with the caption “Go Bows.”

Originally from Twin Falls, Idaho, Evans started the Utes’ first 16 matches last season as a redshirt junior and led the team with 1.11 blocks per set over that period. She also averaged 1.17 kills per set before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Her season included four kills and five blocks in the Utes’ four-set win over UH on Sept. 4 in Salt Lake City. The Utes finished the season 22-9 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rainbow Wahine entered the summer with two full-time middle blockers listed on the 2022 roster, junior Amber Igiede and sophomore Anna Kiraly. Junior Braelyn Akana is listed as an outside hitter/middle blocker, but played primarily on the outside last season. Igiede started all 30 matches last season. Skyler Williams made 26 starts in her final season with the Wahine.

UH added two other transfers in the offseason in junior libero/defensive specialist Talia Edmonds (Michigan State) and outside hitter Chandler Cowell (St. Mary’s).

The Wahine are scheduled to start practice on Aug. 9 and open the season at the Texas A&M Invitational set for Aug 26-28 in College Station, Texas. UH will face Texas A&M, Pittsburgh and San Diego in the tournament.