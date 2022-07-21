comscore Utah’s 6-2 middle Evans to transfer and join Wahine volleyball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Utah’s 6-2 middle Evans to transfer and join Wahine volleyball team

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Kennedi Evans, a 6-foot-2 middle blocker, appears headed to the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team as a transfer from Utah. Read more

