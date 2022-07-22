comscore Off the News: Congratulations to Hoku winners | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Congratulations to Hoku winners

Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental, recording together as Kulaiwi, won big at Wednesday night’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, presented by the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. Album “Native Lands” brought the trio producer and artist awards for Album of the Year, along with recognition as Group of the Year and Hawaiian Music of the Year. Read more

