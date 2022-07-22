Off the News: Congratulations to Hoku winners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kawika Kahiapo, Lehua Kalima and Shawn Pimental, recording together as Kulaiwi, won big at Wednesday night’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, presented by the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts. Album “Native Lands” brought the trio producer and artist awards for Album of the Year, along with recognition as Group of the Year and Hawaiian Music of the Year.

The Na Hokus are an only-in-Hawaii event, recognizing the islands’ most talented musicians in Hawaiian and contemporary genres. Congratulations also to Female Vocalist of the Year Paula Fuga, Male Vocalist of the Year Kalani Pe‘a and trio Walea, Most Promising Artist, and the many artists who shape the sounds of Hawaii.