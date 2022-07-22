comscore Hawaii’s jobless rate ticks up amid rebound in tourism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s jobless rate ticks up amid rebound in tourism

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  In Hawaii's food and hospitality industry, 300 more people were working in June 2022 over May — 2,000 more people working than in June 2021. Even so, the sector is said to be only 88% recovered from the pandemic downturn. Server Brooke Simon ran a customer's food order to a table Thursday at Paia Fish Market in Waikiki.

    In Hawaii’s food and hospitality industry, 300 more people were working in June 2022 over May — 2,000 more people working than in June 2021. Even so, the sector is said to be only 88% recovered from the pandemic downturn. Server Brooke Simon ran a customer’s food order to a table Thursday at Paia Fish Market in Waikiki.

  Hawaii's unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. A valet drove a hotel guest's Jeep to the garage at the Moana Surfrider hotel Thursday in Waikiki.

    Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. A valet drove a hotel guest’s Jeep to the garage at the Moana Surfrider hotel Thursday in Waikiki.

  Hawaii's unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. Liliha Bakery bakers Paul Alambatin, left, and Sean Hogan prepared butter rolls for baking Thursday in Waikiki.

    Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. Liliha Bakery bakers Paul Alambatin, left, and Sean Hogan prepared butter rolls for baking Thursday in Waikiki.

More would-be workers poured into Hawaii’s labor market in June — so much so that they pushed up the state unemployment rate for the first time in 21 months amid a recovering local economy. Read more

