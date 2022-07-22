Hawaii’s jobless rate ticks up amid rebound in tourism
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
In Hawaii’s food and hospitality industry, 300 more people were working in June 2022 over May — 2,000 more people working than in June 2021. Even so, the sector is said to be only 88% recovered from the pandemic downturn. Server Brooke Simon ran a customer’s food order to a table Thursday at Paia Fish Market in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. A valet drove a hotel guest’s Jeep to the garage at the Moana Surfrider hotel Thursday in Waikiki.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose in June for the first time in 20 months, to 4.3% from 4.1% in May, as more people sought jobs faster than employers could put them to work. Liliha Bakery bakers Paul Alambatin, left, and Sean Hogan prepared butter rolls for baking Thursday in Waikiki.