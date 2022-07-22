Kokua Line: Why no HOLO cards at Ala Moana satellite city hall?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : The city should expand service at the satellite city hall at Ala Moana Center, not reduce it; this is the closest satellite to the major population centers of Waikiki and Kakaako. When will the city resume selling TheBus HOLO cards at this location? Read more

Answer: No date has been set, although the city does intend to do so, a spokesman said. HOLO card service there was suspended as of Thursday because too many people were walking in to obtain the cards, which are reloadable debit cards for rides on TheBus, rather than making an appointment on AlohaQ.org as required, said Harold Nedd, spokesman for the city’s Department of Customer Services. Walk-in service is for adding money to an existing HOLO card, not opening a new account, he said. For now, neither service is available at the Ala Moana satellite city hall.

Readers like you insist that high demand at the Ala Moana location reflects a growing population of urban dwellers inclined to ride the bus, and say service should adapt to meet demand. We shared your concerns with Nedd and with Travis Ota, spokesperson for the city’s Department of Transportation Services, who responded with a list of other locations offering HOLO card service. Ota said:

>> HOLO cards are available at stores such as 7-Eleven, Times Supermarkets, ABC Stores, Foodland Supermarkets, Palama Supermarkets, Chit Chat Sundries & Gifts, all satellite city halls except for Ala Moana, at TheBus Pass Office on Middle Street and online via www.holocard.net. “HOLO cards can also be reloaded at these locations and online.”

>> New Senior and Youth HOLO cards can be picked up at TheBus Pass Office and satellite city hall locations except Ala Moana, with valid identification, he said.

>> “New Disability and Medicare HOLO cards can also be picked up at TheBus Pass Office.”

>> As Nedd also mentioned, an appointment is required for new HOLO card service at a satellite city hall, while walk-in service is available to reload existing cards. See a list of satellite city halls at 808ne.ws/sathalls, remembering that Ala Moana no longer offers HOLO card service.

Q: If I currently have a home exemption, do I need to file again?

A: No, you don’t need to refile for Honolulu County’s home exemption year after year, but you should ensure that you are receiving the correct exemption amount. The exemption, which is available to Oahu owner-occupants, is $100,000 for eligible homeowners under age 65 and $140,000 for those 65 and older. The applicable amount is deducted from the home’s assessed value before property taxes are calculated, thereby reducing the property tax bill.

People generally verify their birth date when they first file for the home exemption, in which case the value rises automatically once they reach the age threshold. However, some eligible owner-occupants fail to do so, and therefore miss out out the higher value after turning 65. Others fail to file for the exemption at all, paying higher property taxes all along, which the county does not refund.

Check the value of your exemption on the annual real property assessment notice you receive by mail or email, or go online to realpropertyhonolulu.com. There is additional information online, or call 808-768-3799, email bfsrpmailbox@honolulu.gov or visit the Real Property Assessment Division office in Honolulu or Kapolei.

Anyone who needs to file or update an exemption must do so by Sept. 30 for it to take effect for the 2023-2024 property tax year.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the unknown person who paid for our lunch Wednesday at Mahi‘ai Table in Kapolei’s Foodland Farms, without our knowing it until it was time to leave. Mahalo for your kind generosity. You are amazing! — Grateful diners

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.