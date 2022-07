Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 27-year-old wife of a Marine stationed in Hawaii was stabbed to death Wednesday near an exit on the H-3 freeway after the couple argued in the midst of social media posts airing their messy divorce highlighted by allegations of infidelity and domestic abuse.

U.S. Marine Bryant Tejada Castillo, 29, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing Dana Alotaibi. Alotaibi was a self-described musician, artist and adult content creator who maintained more than 169,000 followers on her OnlyFans, YouTube and Instagram accounts. She was stabbed and slashed to death with a Gerber Suspension multitool that includes 12 tools like knive blades, saw, scissor and screwdrivers, according to multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation.

The attack occurred off the H-3 westbound lanes near the Kamehameha Highway offramp. Bystanders tried to stop the attack but couldn’t save Alotaibi.

Castillo, assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team at Marine Corp Base Hawaii in Kaneohe, remains hospitalized after he allegedly stabbed himself with the same knife he allegedly used to kill his wife.

Alotaibi’s social media posts outlined allegations that Castillo cheated on her by using a premium Tinder dating app account while on a six-month deployment to Japan. In retaliation, Alotaibi posted a YouTube video alleging she created a Tinder account and took every opportunity to mimic his alleged behavior.

In public social media posts on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and private messages, Alotaibi and her friends alleged Alotaibi’s multiple reports to Castillo’s chain of command were ignored. She alleged Castillo threatened to kill her.

Marine Corps Forces Pacific did not answer Honolulu Star-Advertiser questions about claims that Alotaibi reported abuse in the months leading up to her death.

“We take all allegations of this nature seriously. The matter remains under investigation, and no further comment is available at this time,” 1st Lt. Isaac Liston of the 3d Marine Littoral Regiment told the Star-Advertiser in a statement. “The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment and Marine Corps Base Hawaii will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials as the details surrounding this incident unfold. The Marine Corps extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of those involved.”

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, leader of the homicide detail of HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, said at a news conference Thursday that the attack occurred at about 6:18 p.m. on the side of the freeway after the beleaguered couple were seen arguing. She declined to name the victim and suspect or the kind of knife used. Witnesses described a man standing over the woman and stabbing her multiple times, she said.

Thoemmes said the witnesses tried to help the woman and restrain the man, but he fled into the nearby brush. The woman was taken by Emergency Medical Services personnel to Adventist Health Castle Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 8:31 p.m.

Police found and arrested the suspect, who had self-inflicted stab wounds from the same knife used to attack the woman. Thoemmes lauded the efforts of bystanders who rushed to help the woman and subdue the attacker.

“Their efforts were instrumental in the apprehension and arrest of the suspect,” said Thoemmes.

Police will work with the Honolulu prosecutor’s office and U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service to investigate past possible domestic violence incidents involving the couple. The investigation will include social media posts that Thoemmes said have been brought to HPD’s attention.

Domestic violence is a crime that escalates to murder faster than anyone realizes, said Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center.

“People can notice. They can ask questions. They can express their concerns for the person’s safety. Everyone doesn’t have to be an expert. They just have to listen with an open heart and be willing to guide people to those of us who do this work,” Kreidman said.

In a social media post that was viewed 4,867 times July 11 on YouTube, nine days before she was stabbed to death, Alotaibi filmed herself eating her favorite McDonald’s value meal in her car, and expressed anticipation at finally getting away from a man who she once loved but who ultimately allegedly betrayed her.

“Today is July 11. Me and him have been trying to get a divorce, but he didn’t want to come to an agreement. I do,” she said between fries and a Coke. “I just want this to end, you know? I genuinely want to move on with my life.”